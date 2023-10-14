 Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Motorola Mobile Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Edge 40 Neo from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Edge 40 Neo now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
MotorolaEdge40Neo_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
MotorolaEdge40Neo_FrontCamera_32MP
MotorolaEdge40Neo_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39265/heroimage/158614-v6-motorola-edge-40-neo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotorolaEdge40Neo_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39265/heroimage/158614-v6-motorola-edge-40-neo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MotorolaEdge40Neo_4
1/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
2/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo_FrontCamera_32MP"
3/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo_Ram_8GB"
4/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo_3"
View all Images 5/18 MotorolaEdge40Neo_4"
Key Specs
₹19,999
128 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7030
50 MP + 13 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Price in India

The starting price for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in India is Rs. 19,999.  This is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay and Black Beauty.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, Black Beauty
amazon
Out of Stock

Motorola Edge 40 Neo Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 13 MP
  • 32 MP
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Yes, Turbo Power, 68W: 50 % in 15 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video Audio Zoom
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.7µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Custom Watermark Face detection Filters Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Dust proof
  • Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, Black Beauty
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • 7.7 mm
  • 170 grams
  • 71.9 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 159.6 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • P-OLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1300 nits
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 402 ppi
  • 144 Hz
  • 90.26 %
General
  • Android v13
  • Motorola
  • September 28, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.00 W/kg, Body: 1.23 W/kg
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
Performance
  • Mali-G610 MC3
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 8 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 64 bit
  • 6 nm
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • No
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Motorola
Icon
Motorola Edge 40 Neo 256GB
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, Black Beauty
Add to compare
₹ 22,999
Check Details
Motorola Razr 40
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Sage Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream
Add to compare
₹ 49,999
Check Details
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Viva Magenta, Infinite Black
Add to compare
₹ 89,999
Check Details
Motorola Edge 40
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, Eclispe Black, Viva Magenta
Add to compare
₹ 29,999
Check Details
View All Motorola Mobiles Icon
Motorola Edge 40 Neo Competitors
Icon
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
Add to compare
₹ 19,990
Check Details
Honor 8X 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue
Add to compare
₹ 19,999
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 2 8GB RAM
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze
Add to compare
₹ 19,700
Check Details
Vivo T3
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 18,999
Check Details
Vivo Y34s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 21,990
Check Details
Huawei Enjoy 60X
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Danxia Orange, Gilt Black, Bright Moon Silver, Emerald Green, Yaojin Black
Add to compare
₹ 20,790
Check Details
TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Starlight Black
Add to compare
₹ 22,390
Check Details
ZTE Axon 50 Lite
(4 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Green, Purple
Add to compare
₹ 20,790
Check Details
Honor Play 8T Pro
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 20,999
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to knowIcon
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

Motorola Edge 40 Neo News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Motorola's Big Discounts on 5G smartphones and EnvisionX TVs
12 Oct 2023
Motorola
Motorola Edge 40 Neo launched: price, specs and features
21 Sep 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Motorola Edge 40 Neo