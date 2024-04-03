Motorola Edge 50 Pro launched in India with a 144Hz display! Check features, price and other details

After months of speculation, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been launched in India. It is a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro that launched last year. The standout features of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro include a 144Hz display, a silicon vegan leather finish and an AI-powered ProGrade camera. From features to price, know all about the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro features and specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with a resolution of 1.5K and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It runs on the new Motorola Hello UX interface based on Android 14, and the company has promised 3 years of OS updates.

On the back of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is a triple camera setup headline by a primary 50MP AI-powered camera. It also comes with a new Photo Enhancement Engine which improves the dynamic range, provides better software-based bokeh and enhances noise reduction. The camera system also utilizes Moto AI to achieve adaptive video stabilization. Both the display and camera system of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro are Pantone-validated.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price and availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in two variants - 8GB+256GB which is priced at Rs. 31999 and 12GB+256GB which costs Rs. 35999. Motorola is offering a bundled 68W charger with the 8GB RAM variant and a 125W charger with the 12GB RAM variant.

Buyers can also get a Rs. 2000 additional discount as an early bird offer. Moreover, an instant discount of up to Rs. 2250 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 2000 is also available. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be available for purchase starting April 9 on Flipkart as well as other retail stores.

