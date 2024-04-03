 Motorola Edge 50 Pro to launch in India today: Check expected specs, price, launch details, more | Mobile News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro to launch in India today: Check expected specs, price, launch details, more

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is to be unveiled today at 12 PM. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 08:35 IST
Check out what the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has in store for users. (Flipkart)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro has been in the news for quite some time now. The highly anticipated smartphone will finally debut today in the Indian market. While the smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment, the company is condensing the device as their next premium smartphone with AI features. If you have been waiting for the device, then your wait is finally over as today we will know what the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has in store for the users. Check out what Motorola Edge 50 Pro has to offer in terms of specs, price, and design ahead of the official launch.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro speculated specs

Several specifications of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro have been revealed by the company and it can also be seen on the Flipkart website. According to the company's revealed design, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a curved display along with a punch-hole camera in the centre. Additionally, the smartphone has received an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. In terms of charging, the device will support  125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone will also support AI features such as AI wallpaper and AI camera to match the ongoing smartphone trend. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display with up to 2000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera system which may consist of a 50MP AI-powered camera and a 13MP macro+ultrawide camera. The smartphone will run on Motorola's Hello UI based on Android 14 and the company has promised to provide 3 years of OS updates.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro price and launch

As reported, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs.44999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Additionally, the smartphone will be available in three color options Lavender Purple, Pearl White and Black Eclipse. However, these are based on speculation and the official price will be announced during the launch event.  The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be officially announced today, April 3, 2024, at noon. 

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 08:35 IST
