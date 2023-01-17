 Motorola Razr 5g Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Motorola Razr 5G

    Motorola Razr 5G is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 124,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475) Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Motorola Razr 5G from HT Tech. Buy Motorola Razr 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹124,999
    256 GB
    6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    48 MP
    20 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    Motorola Razr 5G Price in India

    Motorola Razr 5G price in India starts at Rs.124,999. The lowest price of Motorola Razr 5G is Rs.121,500 on amazon.in.

    Motorola Razr 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Turbo Power, 18W
    • Li-ion
    • 2800 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • F1.7
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.6µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 192 grams
    • Polished Graphite
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 72.6 mm
    • 169.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • P-OLED
    • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
    • 876 x 2142 pixels
    • 21:9
    • 70.86 %
    • 373 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 12, 2020 (Official)
    • Motorola
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Razr 5G
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N2 / N5 / N25 TDD N41 / N66 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Head: 0.35 W/kg, Body: 0.75 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 620
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    Motorola Razr 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Motorola Razr 5G in India?

    Motorola Razr 5G price in India at 89,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Motorola Razr 5G?

    How many colors are available in Motorola Razr 5G?

    What is the Motorola Razr 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Motorola Razr 5G Waterproof?

    View More

    Motorola Razr 5g