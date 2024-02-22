Samsung phones under 8000 vs. other brands: Top 10 picks for budget-friendly smartphones

You may not believe it, but the quest for a smartphone that balances affordability with functionality is no longer a challenging task. When it comes to budget-friendly mobile technology, Samsung phones under ₹8000 are standing out, carving a niche for themselves in a market flooded with options. This comprehensive guide dives into the top 10 picks for smartphones that not only fit snugly into your budget but also don't skimp on the features that make a phone smart. Products included in this article 39% OFF Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery | 13MP Dual Camera (18,462) 33% OFF Samsung Galaxy F04 4GB 64GB Jade Purple (28) realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Octa-core Processor |5000 mAh Battery (8,591) 45% OFF POCO C51 (Royal Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (497) Redmi 12C (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 | Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh(typ) Battery (14,398) Nokia C12 Pro Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, All Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM, 2GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM, Android 12 Go Edition | Charcoal (133) 38% OFF Redmi A2 (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Powerful Octa Core G36 Processor | Upto 7GB RAM | Large 16.5 cm HD+ Display with Massive 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty [Limited time Offer] (8,256) 29% OFF itel S23 (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Up to 16GB RAM with Memory Fusion | 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera | 5000mAh Battery with Type-C Charging | 90 Hz Display) - Starry Black (1,484) 47% OFF TECNO Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor (6,702) 30% OFF Lava O1 (Prism Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 18W Fast Charging | Octa Core Unisoc T606 | 13 MP AI Dual Camera | 5000 mAh Battery | Upto 7GB Expandable RAM | Fingerprint Sensor (104)

Samsung, a brand synonymous with innovation and quality, has made considerable strides in offering economical solutions without compromising on technology. The Samsung phones under ₹8000 category are a testament to this commitment, delivering devices that cater to the everyday needs of the average consumer. From seamless performance to decent camera quality, these phones strike a fine balance between cost and capabilities.

However, Samsung isn't alone in this pursuit. Other brands have also stepped up, providing consumers with many choices in the same price range. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung are competing closely, each bringing their unique strengths to the table. This creates a vibrant ecosystem of budget smartphones, each vying for the attention of cost-conscious buyers.

In our exploration of the top 10 budget-friendly smartphones, we'll compare Samsung's offerings with those of other brands. Each model will be evaluated based on key factors such as performance, battery life, camera quality, and overall user experience. Whether you're a student, a working professional, or someone looking for a reliable secondary phone, this guide aims to navigate you through the options available under ₹8000.

As we delve into the specifics, keep in mind that the best smartphone for you depends on your individual needs and usage patterns. Some might prioritize a long-lasting battery, while others might seek better multimedia capabilities. This guide is designed to provide a holistic view, helping you make an informed decision that aligns with your preferences and lifestyle.

Join us as we uncover the top picks in the budget smartphone market including some Samsung phones under ₹8000.

1. Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery | 13MP Dual Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M04 in Dark Blue is an epitome of functional elegance, equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 8GB with RAM Plus. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor, it delivers smooth, efficient performance suitable for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. Its 5000 mAh battery ensures prolonged usage without constant recharging. The 13MP Dual Camera setup captures quality images, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts on a budget. This device is an ideal blend of performance, battery life, and camera capabilities, perfect for users seeking an affordable yet robust smartphone.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus | MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core Processor | 5000 mAh Battery | 13MP Dual Camera:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB RAM Plus: Supports up to 8GB RAM

Supports up to 8GB RAM Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core

MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh Camera: 13MP Dual Camera

Pros Cons Ample RAM and storage Limited camera features MediaTek Helio P35 processor Average battery life Budget-friendly pricing No fast charging support Decent display quality Lack of NFC for contactless payments Expandable storage via microSD card slot

2. Samsung Galaxy F04 4GB 64GB Jade Purple

The Samsung Galaxy F04, in its striking Jade Purple color, combines style with functionality. This device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, providing ample space for apps and media. It's designed for users who need a reliable, everyday smartphone that handles basic tasks effortlessly. The smooth performance is complemented by a user-friendly interface, making it suitable for both tech-savvy users and beginners. The Galaxy F04, with its sleek design and practical features, is an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on quality.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy F04 4GB 64GB Jade Purple:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

Pros Cons Good build quality No fast charging support Expandable storage via microSD card slot Average camera performance Budget-friendly pricing Limited RAM for heavy multitasking Samsung brand reliability Mediocre battery life Decent display quality Limited color options

3. realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Octa-core Processor |5000 mAh Battery

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes in a refreshing Mint Green. It also comes equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, providing a smooth and responsive experience. The heart of this device is its Octa-core processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and gaming. The 5000 mAh battery offers extended usage, ideal for users on the go. The Narzo 50i Prime is one of the most reliable and stylish smartphones that comes without a hefty price tag.

Specifications of realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Octa-core Processor |5000 mAh Battery:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Processor: Octa-core

Octa-core Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons Attractive design Limited RAM for multitasking Budget-friendly pricing Average camera performance Good battery life No fast charging support Expandable storage via microSD card slot Limited internal storage Decent display quality Limited color options

4. POCO C51 (Royal Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The POCO C51 in Royal Blue is a powerhouse in the budget category, boasting 6GB RAM and a generous 128GB storage. This device is for users who demand more from their smartphones, whether it's for gaming, multitasking, or storing ample data. The performance is smooth and lag-free, thanks to its capable hardware. Its sleek design and vibrant color make it a stylish accessory, while its functionality ensures it's more than just a pretty face.

Specifications of POCO C51 (Royal Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage):

RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

Pros Cons Ample RAM and storage Mediocre camera performance Attractive design No fast charging support Good build quality Limited color options Large internal storage capacity Slightly higher pricing Decent display quality

5. Redmi 12C (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 | Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh(typ) Battery

The Redmi 12C, dressed in a sophisticated Matte Black, is a blend of power and elegance. It's equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, powered by the robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which ensures high performance for both day-to-day tasks and more demanding applications. The large 17cm (6.71) HD+ display offers an immersive viewing experience, complemented by a 5000mAh(typ) battery that supports extended use without frequent charging. Ideal for users who appreciate a balance of performance and battery life, the Redmi 12C is a compelling choice in the budget smartphone market.

Specification of Redmi 12C (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | High Performance Mediatek Helio G85 | Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display with 5000mAh(typ) Battery:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 Display: 17cm (6.71) HD+

17cm (6.71) HD+ Battery: 5000mAh(typ)

Pros Cons Powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor No fast charging support Large HD+ display Limited RAM for multitasking Ample storage space Mediocre camera performance Attractive design Limited color options Good battery life

6. Nokia C12 Pro Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, All Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM, 4GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM, Android 12 Go Edition | Mint

The Nokia C12 Pro, in a refreshing Mint color, revives the classic Nokia reliability with modern features. It comes with a dual combination of 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM, ensuring smooth operation even with multiple apps running. Running on Android 12 Go Edition, this smartphone offers a clean and efficient user experience. Its 'All Day Battery Life' is a promise of uninterrupted usage, catering to the needs of users who are always on the move. The C12 Pro is a perfect match for those seeking a straightforward, dependable smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Nokia C12 Pro Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, All Day Battery Life, 6GB RAM, 4GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM, Android 12 Go Edition | Mint:

RAM: 6GB

6GB Virtual RAM: 2GB

2GB Android Version: Android 12 Go Edition

Android 12 Go Edition Battery Life: All-day battery life

All-day battery life Dual SIM: Yes

Pros Cons Generous RAM and virtual RAM No exceptional standout feature Android 12 Go Edition for efficiency Limited internal storage All-day battery life Limited color options Dual SIM for added convenience

7. Redmi A2 (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Powerful Octa Core G36 Processor | Upto 7GB RAM | Large 16.5 cm HD+ Display with Massive 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty [Limited time Offer]

The Redmi A2 in Aqua Blue is a vibrant addition to the budget smartphone market. It boasts 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, further expandable up to 7GB RAM. All these ensure smooth multitasking and ample space for apps and media. The heart of this device is its powerful Octa Core G36 Processor, providing a seamless experience for everyday usage. The large 16.5 cm HD+ Display is ideal for media consumption, while the massive 5000mAh battery guarantees long-lasting performance. The Redmi A2 is a great choice for those who want a feature-packed smartphone at an affordable price.

Specifications of Redmi A2 (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Powerful Octa Core G36 Processor | Upto 7GB RAM | Large 16.5 cm HD+ Display with Massive 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Warranty [Limited time Offer]:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Processor: Octa Core G36

Octa Core G36 Display: 16.5 cm HD+

16.5 cm HD+ Battery: Massive 5000mAh

Pros Cons Large HD+ display No fast charging support Ample RAM and storage Limited RAM for heavy multitasking Massive 5000mAh battery Limited color options Octa-core G36 processor

8. itel S23 (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Up to 16GB RAM with Memory Fusion | 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera | 5000mAh Battery with Type-C Charging | 90 Hz Display) - Starry Black

The itel S23 in Starry Black features a robust 8GB RAM and a massive 128GB ROM, expandable up to 16GB with Memory Fusion. This device stands out with its 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera, offering exceptional photography capabilities for its price range. The 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging ensures you stay powered throughout the day, while the 90 Hz Display provides a smooth and responsive visual experience. Designed for users who seek high-end features in a budget-friendly package, the itel S23 offers an unbeatable combination of performance, storage, and camera quality.

Specifications of itel S23 (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, Up to 16GB RAM with Memory Fusion | 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera | 5000mAh Battery with Type-C Charging | 90 Hz Display) - Starry Black:

RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Memory Fusion: Supports up to 16GB RAM

Supports up to 16GB RAM Camera: 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera

50MP AI Dual Rear Camera Battery: 5000mAh with Type-C Charging

5000mAh with Type-C Charging Display: 90 Hz

Pros Cons High RAM and internal storage capacity No fast charging support Memory Fusion technology for extra RAM Limited color options 50MP AI dual rear camera Large 5000mAh battery with Type-C charging

9. TECNO Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor

Experience extraordinary features with the TECNO Spark 9 in Infinity Black. This smartphone boasts 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. With 64GB of storage, you'll have ample space for your photos, videos, and apps. Plus, it supports up to 7GB of expandable RAM, ensuring your device can handle demanding tasks effortlessly. The Helio G37 Gaming Processor delivers a powerful gaming experience, making your favorite mobile games come to life with stunning graphics and lag-free gameplay.

Specifications of TECNO Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) | 7GB Expandable RAM | Helio G37 Gaming Processor:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Expandable RAM: Supports up to 7GB

Supports up to 7GB Processor: Helio G37 Gaming Processor

Pros Cons Affordable pricing Limited RAM for multitasking Expandable RAM option Limited color options Helio G37 Gaming Processor Average camera performance Decent storage space

10. Lava O1 (Prism Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 18W Fast Charging | Octa Core Unisoc T606 | 13 MP AI Dual Camera | 5000 mAh Battery | Upto 7GB Expandable RAM | Fingerprint Sensor

Lava O1 in Prism Blue, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, offers a seamless user experience and ample space for all your data. Enjoy the lightning-fast 18W Fast Charging, ensuring your phone is always ready when you are. Capture beautiful moments with the 13MP AI Dual Camera, and power through your day with the long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Plus, the Octa Core Unisoc T606 processor guarantees smooth performance. With up to 7GB of expandable RAM and a fingerprint sensor for added security, the Lava O1 is the perfect choice for those who demand more from their mobile device.

Specifications of Lava O1 (Prism Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 18W Fast Charging | Octa Core Unisoc T606 | 13 MP AI Dual Camera | 5000 mAh Battery | Upto 7GB Expandable RAM | Fingerprint Sensor:

RAM: 4GB

4GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Fast Charging: 18W

18W Processor: Octa Core Unisoc T606

Octa Core Unisoc T606 Camera: 13MP AI Dual Camera

13MP AI Dual Camera Battery: 5000mAh

5000mAh Fingerprint Sensor: Yes

Pros Cons Fast charging support Limited RAM for heavy multitasking Attractive design Limited color options Octa-core Unisoc T606 processor Average camera performance Dual AI camera for photography

Best 3 features for you

Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Ample RAM and storage MediaTek Helio P35 processor Budget-friendly pricing Samsung Galaxy F04 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Jade Purple) Good build quality Expandable storage via microSD card slot Budget-friendly pricing realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Attractive design Budget-friendly pricing Good battery life POCO C51 (Royal Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Ample RAM and storage Attractive design Large internal storage capacity Redmi 12C (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor Large HD+ display Ample storage space Nokia C12 Pro Android Smartphone (Mint) All-day battery life Android 12 Go Edition 8GB RAM (4GB RAM + 2GB Virtual RAM) Redmi A2 (Aqua Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Powerful Octa Core G36 Processor Large 16.5 cm HD+ Display Massive 5000mAh Battery itel S23 (Starry Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) Up to 16GB RAM with Memory Fusion 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera 90 Hz Display TECNO Spark 9 (Infinity Black, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage) 7GB Expandable RAM Helio G37 Gaming Processor Ample storage space Lava O1 (Prism Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 18W Fast Charging Octa Core Unisoc T606 Fingerprint Sensor

Best value for money

The Nokia C12 Pro Android Smartphone in Mint is undoubtedly the best value for money product in its category. It offers a compelling combination of features that make it a standout choice for budget-conscious consumers. With 6GB of RAM and an additional 2GB of virtual RAM, this smartphone provides a smooth and responsive multitasking experience, ensuring that apps run seamlessly without lag. Android 12 Go Edition further enhances the performance, delivering an optimized and efficient user interface.

One of the standout features of the Nokia C12 Pro is its all-day battery life. With this smartphone, users can rely on their devices to last throughout their busy day without the need for frequent charging. This is particularly valuable for those who are always on the go or in situations where access to a charger may be limited. Additionally, the Dual SIM capability adds to its versatility, allowing users to easily manage two SIM cards for work and personal use. All these features, combined with its affordable price point, make the Nokia C12 Pro Android Smartphone in Mint a remarkable value-for-money product that caters to the needs of budget-conscious users without compromising on essential features.

Best overall product

The Redmi 12C in Matte Black stands out as the best overall product in this list. It boasts a powerful Mediatek Helio G85 processor, delivering exceptional performance for both everyday tasks and demanding applications. Whether you're multitasking, gaming, or streaming content, this smartphone ensures a lag-free and smooth experience, making it an excellent choice for users who demand high performance from their devices.

The Redmi 12C features a generously sized 17cm (6.71) HD+ display, providing an immersive and vibrant visual experience. Additionally, the device is equipped with a robust 5000mAh(typ) battery, ensuring long-lasting usage without frequent recharging. This combination of powerful performance, stunning display, and extended battery life makes the Redmi 12C a top-notch choice for users seeking an overall exceptional smartphone experience.

How to Find the Best Samsung Phone under ₹ 8000?

Research is the key. Understanding your needs, and considering the latest market trends will help you find the best. Begin by identifying your primary requirements. Are you looking for a phone with a strong battery life, a good camera, or perhaps one that excels in performance for daily tasks? Samsung, known for its diverse range of smartphones, often includes models in this budget that focus on specific features like long-lasting battery life or efficient performance, catering to different user needs.

Once you've pinpointed your requirements, Check out the specifics of available Samsung models. Look at the processor type, RAM, and storage options. These specs are crucial as they determine the phone's overall performance and usability. For instance, a phone with a quad-core processor and at least 2GB of RAM should offer smooth performance for basic tasks. Additionally, consider options with expandable storage, especially if you plan to store a lot of media. Checking online reviews and user feedback can also provide insights into real-world performance and potential issues.

The camera quality is another significant aspect to consider. While high-end camera features are rare in this price range, many Samsung phones offer decent camera capabilities. Check the camera specifications, such as megapixel count, and look for additional features like panorama or HDR modes. User reviews and sample photos can also help gauge the camera's performance in various lighting conditions. Remember, a higher megapixel count doesn't always guarantee better photo quality, so focus on real-world usage and reviews.

Don't overlook the importance of battery life and software. A phone with a long-lasting battery can be a boon for extensive use throughout the day. Examine the battery capacity, typically measured in milliampere-hours (mAh), and read up on user experiences regarding battery life under normal usage. The software version and update policy are also crucial, as they affect the security and longevity of your device. Samsung phones in this price range may not receive updates as frequently as more expensive models, but they should at least offer a stable and secure user experience. By carefully considering these factors, you can find a Samsung phone under ₹8000 that not only fits your budget but also meets your specific needs.