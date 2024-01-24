Msi Modern 14 B10mw 639in Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Modern 14 B10MW 639IN Laptop MSI Modern 14 B10MW 639IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 49,200 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 B10MW 639IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 B10MW 639IN Laptop now with free delivery.