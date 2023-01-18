 Nokia Xr20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nokia XR20

    Nokia XR20

    Nokia XR20 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 4630 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia XR20 from HT Tech. Buy Nokia XR20 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Nokia Xr20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4630 mAh
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 48 MP + 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes
    • 4630 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 18W
    • 02h 08m 42s
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F1.79
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • F2.0
    • ISOCELL Plus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • 248 grams
    • 171.6 mm
    • 81.5 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 60 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 10.6 mm
    • Granite, Ultra Blue
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 550 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 76.8 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Nokia
    • XR20
    • Yes
    • October 18, 2021 (Official)
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N28 TDD N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • Adreno 619
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 8 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
    • LPDDR4X
    • 21.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Nokia Xr20 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nokia Xr20 in India?

    Nokia Xr20 price in India at 46,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4630 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nokia Xr20?

    How many colors are available in Nokia Xr20?

    What is the Nokia Xr20 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nokia Xr20 Waterproof?

    View More

    Nokia Xr20