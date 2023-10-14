Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹49,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G Price in India The starting price for the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 49,990. This is the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G in India is Rs. 49,990. This is the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5G (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 120W Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Type Under display Display Display Type AMOLED

Refresh Rate 144 Hz

Pixel Density 433 ppi

Screen Size 6.82 inches (17.32 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen General Custom UI RedMagic

Brand Nubia

Operating System Android v14

Launch Date January 11, 2024 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Graphics Adreno 740

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

