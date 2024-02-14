 Best headphones for gaming: Immerse yourself in sound with these 10 picks | Wearables News
Best headphones for gaming: Immerse yourself in sound with these 10 picks

Best headphones for gaming: Immerse yourself in sound with these 10 picks

Discover the ultimate gaming experience with our carefully curated list of 10 top gaming headphones. From virtual surround sound gaming headphones to memory foam comfort, these pieces offer a range of features.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 12:54 IST
headphones
Check out these 10 best gaming headphones. (Unsplash )
headphones
Check out these 10 best gaming headphones. (Unsplash )

The real enjoyment of a game can only be felt when you're fully immersed in its world, and nothing facilitates this immersion better than a pair of the best headphones for gaming. As the gaming industry continues to expand and evolve, the demand for high-quality gaming headphones has skyrocketed, making them an essential accessory for any serious gamer. The right set of headphones can transform your gaming experience, providing not just superior audio quality but also a competitive edge in gameplay.

Gaming headphones are designed to deliver an audio experience that's as meticulously crafted as the games themselves. From the subtle footsteps of an approaching enemy to the sweeping orchestral scores of fantasy worlds, the audio component of a game is crucial for an immersive experience. The best headphones for gaming are engineered to capture every nuance, ensuring you don't miss a beat. But what makes a pair of headphones ideal for gaming? It's not just about the sound quality. Comfort is paramount, especially during those marathon gaming sessions. Features like ergonomic design, adjustable headbands, and memory foam ear cushions are vital. Moreover, with the rise of online multiplayer games, clear communication is key. Thus, a high-quality, noise-canceling microphone is a must-have feature. Connectivity is another crucial aspect. Whether you prefer the simplicity of a wired connection or the freedom of wireless headphones, your choice can greatly impact your gaming setup. Additionally, compatibility with multiple platforms – PC, consoles, and mobile devices – adds to the versatility of these headphones.

In this market, the options can be overwhelming. From budget-friendly choices to high-end models, each pair of headphones offers a unique set of features tailored to different types of gamers. Whether you're looking for immersive surround sound, crystal-clear audio, or a lightweight and comfortable design, there's a pair of headphones out there that will meet your needs. As we explore the top 10 picks for the best headphones for gaming, we'll dive into what sets each apart, helping you find the perfect match for your gaming style. These headphones are not just tools; they're gateways to worlds unseen, enhancing your gaming experience like never before. The right pair of headphones will definitely elevate your gaming to new heights!

Also Read:Top 10 picks: Explore headphones in a range of prices

Redgear Cosmo 7,1 Usb Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic With Virtual Surround Sound,50Mm Driver, Rgb Leds & Remote Control(Black)

B079S811J3-1

This is no ordinary gaming headset. Redgear Cosmo 7.1 immerses you in true hardware-driven 7.1 surround sound for precisely located audio cues that give you the competitive edge. The built-in noise-canceling microphone ensures clear communication with your teammates. Luxurious noise-isolating memory foam ear pads and an adjustable headband distribute pressure comfortably even during marathon gaming sessions. Closed-back earcups block outside distractions so you can stay focused for as long as you want. Audio controls let you fine-tune volume while RGB LED lights on the ear cups and mic add a subtle glow that enhances the gaming experience. Altogether, Redgear Cosmo 7.1 allows you to game at the highest level in surround sound, comfort and style.

Specifications of Redgear Cosmo 7,1 Usb Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic With Virtual

  • Virtual Surround Sound
  • 50mm Driver
  • RGB LEDs
  • Remote Control
  • Built-in Microphone
  • USB Connectivity

Pros

Cons

Virtual Surround Sound

May not fit comfortably for all users

50mm Driver

Wired connection can limit mobility

RGB LEDs for visual appeal

Some users may find the design bulky

Remote Control for convenience

 

Built-in Microphone for communication

 

2. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black)

B083X24CFF-2

The JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset unleashes your inner gamer with immersive 40mm dynamic drivers that bring every footstep, explosion and sound effect to life. The detachable mic with a mute feature ensures crystal-clear communication, while the lightweight headband with memory foam cushioning keeps you comfortable during marathon sessions. Compatible with PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and VR, these headphones truly span all gaming platforms with built-in Windows Sonic Spatial Sound. The included windshield foam, removable mic and carry bag make the Quantum 100 an essential companion for any serious gamer. Powered by JBL's signature QuantumSound technology, these headphones let you hear every in-game detail and tactical cue to gain a competitive edge.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers

  • 40mm Dynamic Drivers
  • Quantum Sound Signature
  • Detachable Microphone
  • Memory Foam Cushioning
  • PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible

Pros

Cons

Quantum Sound Signature

Detachable mic may be easy to misplace

Memory Foam Cushioning for comfort

Wired connection can be less convenient

Wide compatibility with various devices

Limited color options (Black/Blue)

40mm Dynamic Drivers for good audio

 

Detachable Microphone for flexibility

 

3. Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Dolby Atmos, RGB LED, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable, Flexible mic, Ear Cushions with mic (White)

B09P1LHNTH-3

These gaming headphone with mic bring Dolby Atmos audio and RGB lights to the party. The Zebronics Zeb-Blitz headphones immerse you in your games like never before, thanks to Dolby Atmos, which adds depth and clarity to the audio. The braided USB cable and gold-plated connector ensure a solid plug-and-play connection, while the Windows software gives you simulated 7.1 surround sound, preset audio effects, and equalizer customization options. The 50mm neodymium drivers deliver powerful bass and crisp highs, so you never miss a detail. The flexible mic picks up your voice clearly, the adjustable RGB LED lights look awesome, and the padded headband and soft ear cushions keep you comfortable during long gaming sessions. Put these headphones on, turn up the volume, and get lost in your favorite games.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Atmos
  • RGB LED Lighting
  • Windows Software Support
  • Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound
  • 2.4 Meter Braided Cable
  • Flexible Microphone
  • Ear Cushions with Microphone

Pros

Cons

Dolby Atmos for immersive audio

Wired connection may restrict movement

RGB LED lighting for a stylish look

Limited color option (White)

Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound

Windows software dependency

Long 2.4-meter braided cable for durability

 

Flexible microphone for clear communication

 

4. Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition Lightweight Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 3.5MM Jack |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4 / Xbox One / Nintendo / Mobile (Black)

B081Q85RTF-4

Bring the thundering bass and crystal clear highs of your favorite games directly into your ears with the Ant Esports H520W World of Warships Edition headphones. Featuring powerful 50mm speakers and a lightweight, over-ear design, these headphones deliver immersive 3D audio that puts you right in the middle of the action. The noise-isolating earcups block out distractions so that you can focus on the mission, while the adjustable headband and protein leatherette ear pads ensure hours of comfortable wear. The flexible, detachable microphone arm with built-in volume and mic mute controls gives you quick access to all essential functions, and the single 3. mm audio jack means compatibility with PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Designed in collaboration with World of Warships, these headphones feature the iconic dark navy blue and gold color scheme of the World of Warships universe, bringing a stylish gaming aesthetic to your setup.

Specifications of Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition Lightweight Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic

  • 3.5mm Jack
  • 50mm Drivers
  • Lightweight Design
  • Compatible with PC/PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo/Mobile

Pros

Cons

Lightweight design

Limited color option (Black)

Compatibility with various devices

Wired connection may limit mobility

50mm Drivers for good audio

 

Built-in Mic for communication

 

3.5mm Jack for broad device support

 

5. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Blue)

B083X24VG9-5

Bring sound and style to your gameplay with the JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset. Powered by 40mm dynamic drivers with JBL's signature QuantumSound, you'll hear every detail, from quiet footsteps to massive explosions. The closed-back, over-ear design creates an immersive soundstage, while memory foam cushions provide comfort during long sessions. The detachable boom mic with a mute function ensures clear communication without interruptions. Designed for durability, this headset is sweat-proof and lightweight with a flexible headband. Compatible with all gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and VR, the JBL Quantum 100 lets you experience your favorite games like never before. Slip these headphones on, mute the world around you, and get lost in the game.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic

  • 40mm Dynamic Drivers
  • Quantum Sound Signature
  • Detachable Microphone
  • Memory Foam Cushioning
  • PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible
  • Blue Color

Pros

Cons

Quantum Sound Signature

Detachable mic may be easy to misplace

Memory Foam Cushioning for comfort

Wired connection can be less convenient

Wide compatibility with various devices

Limited color options (Black/Blue)

40mm Dynamic Drivers for good audio

 

Detachable Microphone for flexibility

 

6. Matlek Gaming Headphones with Adjustable Mic | Works with All The Mobile Phones | Surround Sound, Deep Bass

B09H4BV59P-6

These headphones bring the gaming world to life with surround sound and deep, rumbling bass. The 3D audio creates a 360-degree soundscape, so you hear enemies sneaking up from behind and distant gunshots with pinpoint accuracy. The flexible noise-canceling mic picks up your voice clearly while blocking out background noise so your teammates always know your next move. The ergonomic design features soft memory foam ear cushions, an adjustable headband, and a lightweight build for hours of comfortable use. Connect via the 3. mm audio jack to your mobile phone, tablet, PS4, Xbox One, and other devices. If anything falls short of expectations, rely on Matlek's reliable customer service to make it right.

Specifications of Matlek Gaming Headphones with Adjustable Mic

  • Compatibility with Mobile Phones
  • Surround Sound
  • Deep Bass
  • Built-in Microphone

Pros

Cons

Works with all mobile phones

Wired connection may restrict mobility

Surround Sound for immersive gaming

Limited information available

Deep Bass for enhanced audio

No specific brand or model information

Built-in Microphone for communication

 

7. Zebronics Zeb-Rush (Blue) Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with RGB LEDs, Dual 3.5mm Jack, Converter Pin, Cushion Headband, Volume Controller, Adjustable Mic, 40mm Neodymium Drivers

B08TCCP2M6-7

Unleash your gaming dominance with the Zebronics Zeb-Rush RGB gaming headset. Featuring a lightweight design, a comfortable suspension headband, and soft ear cushions, this headset lets you game for hours in comfort. The 40mm neodymium drivers deliver powerful bass and crisp highs, while the dual 3.5mm connectors and USB connectivity give you multiple options to connect. The adjustable mic with noise cancelation ensures your teammates always hear you clearly. But the real show-stopper? The RGB LED lights synchronize with your gameplay for an immersive audio-visual experience. So gear up, adjust the mic, turn on the RGB lights, and get ready to dominate the competition.

Specifications of Zebronics Zeb-Rush (Blue) Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with RGB LEDs

  • RGB LEDs
  • Dual 3.5mm Jacks
  • Converter Pin Included
  • Cushioned Headband
  • Volume Controller
  • Adjustable Microphone
  • 40mm Neodymium Drivers

Pros

Cons

RGB LEDs for a stylish and customizable look

On-ear design may be less comfortable

Dual 3.5mm Jacks for versatile connectivity

Wired connection may limit mobility

Converter Pin for broader device support

Limited color option (Blue)

Cushioned Headband for added comfort

May not fit comfortably for all users

Volume Controller for easy adjustments

 

Adjustable Microphone for clear communication

 

40mm Neodymium Drivers for good audio

 

 

8. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset for Playstation-White (6H9B5Aa),Over Ear,Wired

B0BDGMNF6V-8

Featherlight and comfortable, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset lets you lose yourself in your game. Crisp, clear audio helps you hear every footstep and shout, while an easy-access audio control dial on the headset lets you adjust the volume on the fly. The noise-canceling microphone with a pop filter provides improved chat clarity so your teammates can hear every call out. Compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, this wired headset features soft leatherette and mesh ear cushions for long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions. The lightweight plastic and steel frame keeps it comfortable even during intense gameplay.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset for Playstation-White

  • Over-Ear Design
  • Wired Connectivity
  • Compatible with PlayStation
  • White Color

Pros

Cons

Designed for Playstation compatibility

Wired connection may limit mobility

Over-Ear Design for comfort

Limited color option (White)

Wired for reliable connectivity

 

Brand reputation for gaming peripherals

 

 

 

9. Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (Red)

B08KXXY44S-9

Cosmic Byte GS430 headset's powerful magnetic drivers deliver 3D positional audio and crisp sound that lets you hear every detail, from distant gunshots to enemy footsteps. The flexible noise-canceling mic accurately captures your voice to coordinate with teammates while reducing background noise. The lightweight design features a soft memory foam earpad and adjustable headband for hours of comfortable wear. Compatible with multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, tablets, and smartphones, simply plug in the audio jack or USB connector to power the 7-color RGB LED lights and begin gaming. Built to enhance your gameplay with high-fidelity sound and reliable durability, the Cosmic Byte GS430 headset lets you focus on the action while bringing your favorite games to life.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headphone,

  • 7 Color RGB LED Lighting
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Compatibility with PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops

Pros

Cons

Designed for Playstation compatibility

Wired connection may limit mobility

Over-Ear Design for comfort

Limited color option (White)

Wired for reliable connectivity

 

Brand reputation for gaming peripherals

 

 

10. HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic -Black

B07KYC1VL7-10

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core headset was designed from the ground up for Xbox gamers. Its lightweight, comfort-focused design lets you game for hours in total immersive audio thanks to its 40mm directional drivers. An adjustable noise-canceling microphone with LED mute indicator makes comms clear for squad play, while a durable metal slider and memory foam ear cushions ensure long-lasting comfort. Officially licensed by Xbox, this headset delivers optimized audio for Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. With a two-year warranty and free technical support from HyperX, the CloudX Stinger Core offers the performance and reliability you expect from the industry leader in gaming audio.

Specifications of HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic -Black

  • Over-Ear Design
  • Wired Connectivity
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Black Color

 

Pros

Cons

Over-Ear Design for comfort

Limited color option (Black)

Wired for reliable connectivity

Wired connection may limit mobility

Brand reputation for gaming peripherals

 

Built-in Microphone for communication

 

Three best features

Product

Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones (Black)

Virtual Surround Sound

RGB LEDs

Remote Control

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones (Black)

Quantum Sound Signature

Memory Foam Cushioning

Detachable Microphone

Zebronics Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones (White)

Dolby Atmos

RGB LED Lighting

Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound

Ant Esports H520W World Of Warships Edition Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones (Black)

Lightweight Design

50mm Drivers

Built-in Microphone

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones (Blue)

Quantum Sound Signature

Memory Foam Cushioning

Detachable Microphone

Matlek Gaming Headphones with Adjustable Mic

Surround Sound

Deep Bass

Built-in Microphone

Zebronics Zeb-Rush Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone (Blue)

RGB LEDs

Dual 3.5mm Jacks

Volume Controller

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset for Playstation-White

Playstation Compatibility

Over-Ear Design

Wired Connectivity

Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headphone (Red)

7 Color RGB LED Lighting

Built-in Microphone

Compatibility with Various Devices

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)

Over-Ear Design

Brand Reputation

Wired Connectivity

Best value for money product

Experience immersive audio and crystal clear communication with these versatile JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones. The 40mm dynamic drivers deliver JBL's signature QuantumSound for all your in-game audio needs, letting you hear the subtlest sounds alongside the loudest explosions. The detachable boom mic with mute function picks up your voice clearly for communicating with teammates. The lightweight yet durable headband with memory foam cushioning ensures hours of comfortable gaming. Compatible with PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and VR headsets, you'll enjoy spatial sound on Windows 10 PC and Xbox One consoles. The 120cm headphone cable and included extras like a windshield foam and carry pouch make these comfortable gaming headphones a must-have for any gamer's setup.

Best overall product

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset is ready for your next gaming marathon session. Weighing in at just 275 grams, the ultra-lightweight design means this headset sits comfortably on your head for hours, keeping you focused on the action. The 40mm audio drivers pump out crisp, clear in-game sound and chat audio, so you never miss an important cue. Easy-access audio controls on the headset put volume and mute functions right at your fingertips, and compatibility with your PlayStation system means this headset plugs right in, and you're ready to go.

How to find the best headphones for gaming?

Here's a guide to help you select the ideal pair:

Sound Quality: Superior sound is non-negotiable. Look for headphones with clear, balanced audio and good bass. Pay attention to soundstage and imaging capabilities, which help in accurately pinpointing in-game sounds and directions.

Comfort and Build Quality: Gaming sessions can last for hours, so comfort is paramount. Look for lightweight headphones with padded ear cups and an adjustable headband. The materials used, such as memory foam and breathable fabrics, also contribute to comfort. Additionally, a sturdy build ensures durabili

Microphone Clarity: A high-quality, noise-canceling microphone is essential for clear communication, especially in multiplayer settings. Some gaming headphones come with detachable or retractable microphones.

Wired vs. Wireless: This choice depends on your preference for convenience versus performance. Wired headphones generally offer better sound quality and don't require charging, but wireless models provide more freedom of movement and a cleaner setup. If choosing wireless, consider battery life and potential latency issues.

Surround Sound and Spatial Audio: For an immersive experience, headphones with surround sound or spatial audio technology are beneficial. This feature can significantly enhance gameplay by allowing you to hear sounds from different directions.

Compatibility: Ensure the headphones are compatible with your gaming platforms. Some models are designed specifically for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or mobile devices, while others are versatile across multiple platforms.

Additional Features: Some gaming headphones come with extra features like customizable RGB lighting, in-line controls, software for sound customization, or a case for storage and transport.

Budget: Gaming headphones come in a wide range of prices. If you want a budget gaming headphone, set a budget and find the best within that range, balancing cost with the features and quality you need.

FAQs on gaming headphones

What distinguishes gaming headphones from regular headphones?

Gaming headphones are specifically tailored for gaming experiences. They often feature enhanced sound quality to pick up subtle in-game sounds, such as footsteps or environmental noises. Additionally, they come with built-in microphones for in-game communication, offer comfort for extended wear, and may include surround sound or spatial audio for a more immersive experience.

How important is surround sound in gaming headphones?

Surround sound in gaming headphones is crucial for immersive gameplay, especially in competitive settings. It helps in accurately pinpointing the direction of sounds, like enemy footsteps or gunshots, providing a tactical advantage. However, its importance can vary based on the type of games you play.

Can gaming headphones be used for activities other than gaming, like listening to music or watching movies?

Yes, gaming headphones can be versatile. While they're optimized for gaming, many offer excellent sound quality suitable for listening to music or watching movies. Some might have different sound profiles or equalizer settings to switch between gaming and other media.

What should I look for in terms of comfort when selecting gaming headphones?

Look for headphones with padded ear cups and an adjustable headband to reduce pressure on your ears and head. Materials like memory foam and breathable fabrics are preferable for long gaming sessions. Also, consider the weight of the headphones, as heavier models can be uncomfortable over time.

Are wired or wireless gaming headphones better?

This depends on your preference. Wired headphones typically offer more consistent sound quality and don't require charging, but they limit movement. Wireless headphones offer more freedom and a cleaner setup but may have latency issues and need regular charging.
View More

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 12:54 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets