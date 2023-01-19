 Okwu Sigma Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OKWU Sigma

    OKWU Sigma

    OKWU Sigma is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OKWU Sigma from HT Tech. Buy OKWU Sigma now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Okwu Sigma Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 2450 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black, Blue
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Sigma
    • November 22, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • OKWU
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737T
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    • No
    Okwu Sigma FAQs

    What is the price of the Okwu Sigma in India?

    Okwu Sigma price in India at 4,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737T; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Okwu Sigma?

    How many colors are available in Okwu Sigma?

    What is the Okwu Sigma Battery Capacity?

    Is Okwu Sigma Waterproof?

    View More

    Okwu Sigma