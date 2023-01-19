Okwu Sigma Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OKWU Sigma OKWU Sigma is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OKWU Sigma from HT Tech. Buy OKWU Sigma now with free delivery.