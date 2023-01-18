 Okwu Omicron Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Okwu Mobile OKWU Omicron

    OKWU Omicron

    OKWU Omicron is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OKWU Omicron from HT Tech. Buy OKWU Omicron now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30669/heroimage/okwu-omicron-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30669/images/Design/okwu-omicron-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,999
    Buy Now

    OKWU Omicron Price in India

    OKWU Omicron price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of OKWU Omicron is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    OKWU Omicron price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of OKWU Omicron is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    Okwu Omicron Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Laser autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Omicron
    • OKWU
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Yes
    • May 5, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737T
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Back
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Okwu Omicron FAQs

    What is the price of the Okwu Omicron in India?

    Okwu Omicron price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737T; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Okwu Omicron?

    What is the Okwu Omicron Battery Capacity?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Okwu Omicron