Oneplus 10 Ultra Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus 10 Ultra OnePlus 10 Ultra is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 79,990 in India with 64 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10 Ultra now with free delivery.