Oneplus 12 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus 12 Pro

Price ₹65,999 (speculated)

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oneplus 12 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Wireless Charging Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings ISO control

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

OIS Yes

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Display Type Fluid AMOLED

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 524 ppi General Brand OnePlus

Custom UI Oxygen OS

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 6, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 730

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

