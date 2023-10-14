 Oneplus 12 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Oneplus Mobile OnePlus 12 Pro

OnePlus 12 Pro

OnePlus 12 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 65,999 in India with 64 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
OnePlus12Pro_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
1/1 OnePlus12Pro_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
Key Specs
₹65,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
64 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus 12 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus 12 Pro in India is Rs. 65,999.  This is the OnePlus 12 Pro base model with 8 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OnePlus 12 Pro in India is Rs. 65,999.  This is the OnePlus 12 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 12 Pro

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Oneplus 12 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 64 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • ISO control
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Display
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 524 ppi
General
  • OnePlus
  • Oxygen OS
  • Android v12
  • October 6, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Adreno 730
  • 8 GB
  • 4 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Oneplus
Icon
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G 256GB
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aqua Surge, Gray Shimmer
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 28,998
Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 3 5G 256GB
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
Add to compare
₹ 37,345
Check Details
OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
Add to compare
₹ 64,999
Check Details
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Pastel Lime, Chromatic Gray
Add to compare
Icon
₹ 21,998
Buy Now
View All Oneplus Mobiles Icon
OnePlus 12 Pro Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender, Lime
Add to compare
₹ 64,480
Check Details
Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G
(12 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Snow, Hazel
Add to compare
₹ 58,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy S22
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Black
Add to compare
₹ 50,450
Check Details
Xiaomi 13 Pro
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
Add to compare
₹ 74,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Purple, Yellow, Midnight, Starlight, Product Red
Add to compare
₹ 72,999
Check Details
Apple iPhone X
(3 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Silver, Space Grey
Add to compare
₹ 64,266
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink Gold, Graphite, Bora Purple
Add to compare
₹ 62,999
Check Details
LG V70 ThinQ
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 65,990
Check Details
Xiaomi 15 Pro
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 68,990
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

View all Icon
Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
iQOO Neo 7 Pro launchIcon
iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Most affordable snapdragon 8+ gen 1 smartphone
07 Jul 2023
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs Icon
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to knowIcon
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023

OnePlus 12 Pro News

OnePlus 11R 5G
OnePlus 11R 5G: All about this gaming-oriented smartphone
07 Mar 2023
View All Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹44,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details
Vivo T2 Pro
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - New Moon Black, Dune Gold
₹21,999
Check Details
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

OPPO F22s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹20,990
Check Details
OnePlus 11E
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹47,990
Check Details
Vivo S17
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Mountain Sea Green, Sea Flowers
₹29,060
Check Details
OPPO Reno9A
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Moon White, Night Black
₹23,790
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Oneplus 12 Pro