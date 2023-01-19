 Oppo A15s 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A15s 128GB

    OPPO A15s 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A15s 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A15s 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    OPPO A15s 128GB Price in India

    OPPO A15s 128GB price in India starts at Rs.11,490. The lowest price of OPPO A15s 128GB is Rs.11,240 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A15s 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 323 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 323 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 4230 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 75.4 mm
    • 177 grams
    • Dynamic black, Fancy white, Rainbow silver
    • 7.9 mm
    • 164 mm
    Display
    • 60 Hz
    • 88.7 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • 83 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    General
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A15s 128GB
    • February 5, 2021 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Oppo A15s 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A15S 128Gb in India?

    Oppo A15S 128Gb price in India at 12,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A15S 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A15S 128Gb?

    How long does the Oppo A15S 128Gb last?

    What is the Oppo A15S 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A15S 128Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo A15s 128gb