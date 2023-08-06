 Oppo A15s Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A15s

OPPO A15s is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,490 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A15s from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A15s now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹11,490
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
4230 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
4 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

OPPO A15s Price in India

OPPO A15s price in India starts at Rs.11,490. The lowest price of OPPO A15s is Rs.12,990 on amazon.in.

Oppo A15s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 4230 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 323 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • No
  • 4230 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • F2.0
  • Single
Design
  • 177 grams
  • 7.9 mm
  • Dynamic black, Fancy white, Rainbow silver
  • 164 mm
  • 75.4 mm
Display
  • 480 nits
  • IPS LCD
  • 269 ppi
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 88.7 %
  • 83 %
  • 60 Hz
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • ColorOS
  • A15s
  • December 21, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio P35
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 4 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Oppo A15s FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A15S in India?

Oppo A15S price in India at 11,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    Oppo A15s