Oppo A5 2020 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo A5 2020 128gb Summary

Oppo A5 2020 was launched in the later part of 2019. The phone has a water drop notch display, quad-camera configuration on the back, a strong chipset, and a large battery. The smartphone is 9.1mm thick and weighs around 195g. A5 2020 comes in two colour variants: Mirror Black and Dazzling white. It runs ColorOS operating system and is powered by Android 9.



Price



The Oppo A5 2020 128GB smartphone was priced at Rs 14,990 at its launch.



Storage



The Oppo A5 2020 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256GB).



Display



Oppo A5 2020 has a 6.5-inch (16.51-cm) display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Furthermore, the smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a pixel density of 270 ppi. The screen-to-body ratio of A5 64GB is 89 percent and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v3.



Processor



The Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU powers the OPPO A5 2020 128GB. It comes with an Adreno 610 graphic card embedded in it.



Camera



The Oppo A5 2020 has a quad-camera arrangement on the back, including a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the back camera configuration. Continuous Shooting and HDR are different shooting modes available. It can record a video in 1920x1080 resolution and 1280x720 resolution at 30 fps.



Battery



The Oppo A5 2020 has a 5000 mAh battery.



Top rivals



Samsung Galaxy F41, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ, and Oppo A15s are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.



Other features



WiFi - Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - Yes v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are all available on the OPPO A5 2020 128GB. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the sensors on the smartphone.



