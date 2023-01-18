 Oppo A5 2020 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A5 2020 128GB

    OPPO A5 2020 128GB

    OPPO A5 2020 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A5 2020 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A5 2020 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34496/heroimage/137066-v1-oppo-a5-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34496/images/Design/137066-v1-oppo-a5-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34496/images/Design/137066-v1-oppo-a5-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34496/images/Design/137066-v1-oppo-a5-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34496/images/Design/137066-v1-oppo-a5-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Oppo A5 2020 128gb Summary

    Oppo A5 2020 was launched in the later part of 2019. The phone has a water drop notch display, quad-camera configuration on the back, a strong chipset, and a large battery. The smartphone is 9.1mm thick and weighs around 195g. A5 2020 comes in two colour variants: Mirror Black and Dazzling white. It runs ColorOS operating system and is powered by Android 9.

    Price

    The Oppo A5 2020 128GB smartphone was priced at Rs 14,990 at its launch.

    Storage

    The Oppo A5 2020 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 256GB).

    Display

    Oppo A5 2020 has a 6.5-inch (16.51-cm) display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Furthermore, the smartphone has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a pixel density of 270 ppi. The screen-to-body ratio of A5 64GB is 89 percent and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v3.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU powers the OPPO A5 2020 128GB. It comes with an Adreno 610 graphic card embedded in it.

    Camera

    The Oppo A5 2020 has a quad-camera arrangement on the back, including a 12-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front. Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face identification, and Touch to Focus are amongst the features of the back camera configuration. Continuous Shooting and HDR are different shooting modes available. It can record a video in 1920x1080 resolution and 1280x720 resolution at 30 fps.

    Battery

    The Oppo A5 2020 has a 5000 mAh battery.

    Top rivals

    Samsung Galaxy F41, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ, and Oppo A15s are amongst its top competitors in this price segment.

    Other features

    WiFi - Yes Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - Yes v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are all available on the OPPO A5 2020 128GB. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the sensors on the smartphone.

    Reference-

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.gadgetsnow.com/amp/mobile-phones/OPPO-A5-2020-128GB https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/amp/mobiles/news/oppo-a5-2020-6gb-ram-price-in-india-rs-14990-variant-launch-specifications-2156312%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Oppo A5 2020 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • 02h 31m 39s
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.75 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • Mirror Black, Dazzling White
    • 163.6 mm
    • 195 grams
    • 75.6 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 89 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 82.47 %
    • 480 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • A5 2020 128GB
    • OPPO
    • Yes
    • December 30, 2019 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 610
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • 64 bit
    • 11 nm
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 12+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    Oppo A5 2020 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A5 2020 128Gb in India?

    Oppo A5 2020 128Gb price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A5 2020 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A5 2020 128Gb?

    What is the Oppo A5 2020 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A5 2020 128Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo A5 2020 128gb