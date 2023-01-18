Oppo R17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) OPPO R17 Pro
(Renewed) OPPO R17 Pro (Emerald Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹38,499
₹49,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
OPPO R17 price in India starts at Rs.36,990. The lowest price of OPPO R17 is Rs.38,499 on amazon.in.
OPPO R17 price in India starts at Rs.36,990. The lowest price of OPPO R17 is Rs.38,499 on amazon.in.