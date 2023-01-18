Oppo R17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO R17 OPPO R17 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO R17 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO R17 now with free delivery.