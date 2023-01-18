 Oppo R17 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO R17

    OPPO R17

    OPPO R17 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 36,990 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO R17 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO R17 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    OPPO R17 Price in India

    OPPO R17 price in India starts at Rs.36,990. The lowest price of OPPO R17 is Rs.38,499 on amazon.in.

    Oppo R17 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Super VOOC
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 182 grams
    • 157.5 mm
    • Ambient Blue, Neon Purple
    • 7.5 mm
    • 74.9 mm
    Display
    • 91.5 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • AMOLED
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 403 ppi
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 85.05 %
    General
    • R17
    • Oppo RX17
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    • December 24, 2018 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
    • Adreno 615
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Oppo R17 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo R17 in India?

    Oppo R17 price in India at 20,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo R17?

    How many colors are available in Oppo R17?

    What is the Oppo R17 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo R17 Waterproof?

    Oppo R17