Oppo K12 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO K12 OPPO K12 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oppo K12 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Capacity 4500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Screen Size 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 411 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date October 16, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI ColorOS

Brand OPPO

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0 Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Graphics Adreno 620

Fabrication 7 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

