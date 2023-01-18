Oppo A53s 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.