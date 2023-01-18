 Oppo A53s 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM

    OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM

    OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36022/heroimage/144251-v2-oppo-a53s-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36022/images/Design/144251-v2-oppo-a53s-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36022/images/Design/144251-v2-oppo-a53s-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36022/images/Design/144251-v2-oppo-a53s-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36022/images/Design/144251-v2-oppo-a53s-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    128 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.16,990. The lowest price of OPPO A53s 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.17,800 on amazon.in.

    Oppo A53s 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • 03h 14m 28s
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    Design
    • 75.7 mm
    • 189.6 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.4 mm
    • 164 mm
    • Crystal Blue, Ink Black
    Display
    • 82.67 %
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 60 Hz
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 480 nits
    • 88.7 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 20:9
    General
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ColorOS
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • A53s 5G 8GB RAM
    • May 2, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.128 W/kg, Body: 1.092 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 8 GB
    • 20.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Up to 107 GB
    Oppo A53s 5g 8gb Ram