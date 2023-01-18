Oppo A54 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO A54 6GB RAM OPPO A54 6GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A54 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A54 6GB RAM now with free delivery.