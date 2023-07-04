 Oppo A55 4g 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A55 4G 128GB

OPPO A55 4G 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,490 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A55 4G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A55 4G 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹17,490
128 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Oppo A55 4g 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 18W: 33 % in 30 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • F2
Design
  • 75.7 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
  • 163.6 mm
  • Starry Black, Rainbow Blue
  • 8.4 mm
  • 193 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 480 nits
  • 20:9
  • 89.2 %
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes
  • 60 Hz
  • 82.62 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • A55 4G 128GB
  • Yes
  • October 11, 2021 (Official)
  • Android v11
  • OPPO
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8320
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Oppo A55 4g 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A55 4G 128Gb in India?

Oppo A55 4G 128Gb price in India at 17,150 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A55 4G 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Oppo A55 4G 128Gb?

What is the Oppo A55 4G 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A55 4G 128Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo A55 4g 128gb