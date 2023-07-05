 Oppo A7 3gb Ram Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A7 3GB RAM

OPPO A7 3GB RAM is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 4230 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A7 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A7 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,990
64 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4230 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo A7 3gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
  • 4230 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 4230 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • F2.2
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • CMOS
  • F2.0
  • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 155.9 mm
  • 75.4 mm
  • Glaze Blue, Glaring Gold
  • 8.1 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 168 grams
Display
  • 81.22 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 88.4 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 19:9
  • 271 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • January 7, 2019 (Official)
  • Yes
  • A7 3GB RAM
  • ColorOS
  • No
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
  • Head: 1.370 W/kg, Body: 0.186 W/kg
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 506
  • LPDDR3
  • 14 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Rear
Storage
  • Up to 49.6 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Oppo A7 3gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A7 3Gb Ram in India?

Oppo A7 3Gb Ram price in India at 9,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A7 3Gb Ram?

How many colors are available in Oppo A7 3Gb Ram?

What is the Oppo A7 3Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A7 3Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Oppo A7 3gb Ram