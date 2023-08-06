 Oppo F3 Plus Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F3 Plus

OPPO F3 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 30,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹30,990
64 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP
16 MP + 8 MP
4000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
4 GB
Oppo F3 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4000 mAh
  • 16 MP + 8 MP
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC
  • 4000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.7
  • CMOS
  • F2.0
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3" sensor size) 8 MP Camera
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Dual
Design
  • 7.3 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 163.6 mm
  • 80.8 mm
  • Black, Gold
  • 185 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • 367 ppi
  • 74.9 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 16:9
  • IPS LCD
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OPPO
  • Yes
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • F3 Plus
  • ColorOS
  • April 1, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.44 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 MSM8976 Pro
  • Adreno 510
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 51 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
Oppo F3 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F3 Plus in India?

Oppo F3 Plus price in India at 12,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 MSM8976 Pro; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F3 Plus?

How many colors are available in Oppo F3 Plus?

What is the Oppo F3 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F3 Plus Waterproof?

    Oppo F3 Plus