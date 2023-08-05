Panasonic P75 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Panasonic P75 Panasonic P75 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,555 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P75 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P75 now with free delivery.