 Panasonic T41 4gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic T41 4GB

    Panasonic T41 4GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,228 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1650 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic T41 4GB from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic T41 4GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21700/heroimage/panasonic-t41-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21700/images/Design/panasonic-t41-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21700/images/Design/panasonic-t41-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21700/images/Design/panasonic-t41-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21700/images/Design/panasonic-t41-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,228
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1650 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Panasonic T41 4gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 1650 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 65.9 mm
    • 131 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Black, Red, White
    • 120 grams
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 64.51 %
    General
    • T41
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • July 14, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Panasonic T41 4gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic T41 4Gb in India?

    Panasonic T41 4Gb price in India at 2,997 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1650 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic T41 4Gb?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic T41 4Gb?

    What is the Panasonic T41 4Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic T41 4Gb Waterproof?

    Panasonic T41 4gb