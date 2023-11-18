Icon
5 huge asteroids to pass by Earth; check what NASA says

This weekend is going to be filled with thrills as NASA has detected 5 asteroids that are about to pass by Earth on November 18 and November 19. Know what NASA has revealed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 18 2023, 20:44 IST
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 WB: Designated as 2023 WB, NASA has tracked this asteroid and it is expected to pass Earth today, November 18. This space rock is just 55 feet wide and as big as the size of a house. It will come as close as 667000 kilometers to Earth. It is traveling at a speed of 45349 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2019 LB1: This asteroid, designated as 2019 LB1 is on its way to pass Earth today. According to NASA, this asteroid is just 43 wide and is also as big as a house. It will come as close as 3.75 million kilometers to the planet at a speed of 14983 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2016 DK1: According to NASA, the asteroid 2016 DK1 will pass Earth tomorrow, November 19. This space rock is 37 feet wide and is estimated to come as close as 1.26 million kilometers. This asteroid is moving at a speed of 24305 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroids
Asteroid 2022 VR1: NASA has designated this asteroid as 2022 VR1. This asteroid is also expected to pass by Earth tomorrow. This asteroid is 120 feet wide and is as big as the size of an aircraft. This space rock is estimated to come as close as 1.93 million kilometers and will travel at a speed of 21882 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 VT7: This asteroid will pass Earth tomorrow, November 19. According to NASA, this asteroid is 170 feet wide and is as big as a Boeing-777. It will come as close as 3.56 million kilometers to the Earth and will travel at a speed of 38112 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 18 Nov, 20:44 IST
