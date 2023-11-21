Icon
Home Photos 89-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, NASA reveals details

89-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, NASA reveals details

NASA, with the help of its advanced space and ground-based telescopes, has revealed that 5 asteroids are set to pass Earth by close margins in the next few days. Two of them are 89 feet wide! Know details such as their speed, size, distance of close approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2023, 15:56 IST
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 VW5 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 21, is Asteroid 2023 VW5. During its approach, it will come as close as 1.7 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 89 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 40269 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 VW5 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, November 21, is Asteroid 2023 VW5. During its approach, it will come as close as 1.7 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 89 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 40269 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 WV – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WV, and it will pass by Earth today, November 21. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 51 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 879,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 50598 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 WV – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WV, and it will pass by Earth today, November 21. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 51 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 879,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 50598 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 WV – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WV, and it will pass by Earth today, November 21. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 51 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 879,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 50598 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 UG1
Asteroid 2023 WJ1 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 WJ1 will also pass Earth tomorrow, November 22. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 74 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 17792 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 WJ1 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 WJ1 will also pass Earth tomorrow, November 22. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 74 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 17792 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 VH6 – Asteroid 2023 VH6 will pass by Earth on November 23. During its close approach, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 89 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 26396 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 VH6 – Asteroid 2023 VH6 will pass by Earth on November 23. During its close approach, it will come as close as 2.6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 89 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 26396 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 VC7 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 VC7 will pass Earth on November 23. According to NASA, this 74 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 29279 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 VC7 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 VC7 will pass Earth on November 23. According to NASA, this 74 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 29279 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 21 Nov, 15:56 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 VW5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids.
Aten group asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin, reveals NASA
21 November 2023
According to NASA, about 500,000 stars that are being shown in the image are a cluster of protostars. nn
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captures new features of Milky Way Galaxy
21 November 2023
NASA captured a stunning image of Earth’s airglow from the International Space Station on November 14, 2023.
'Dance' of Earth’s airglow is simply mesmerizing! Just check out this NASA image from ISS
20 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 VE7 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
130-foot asteroid to pass Earth by a close margin today, reveals NASA
20 November 2023
The James Webb Space Telescope reveals the mystery of disappearing neon in planet-forming disks.
James Webb Space Telescope just unraveled mystery of vanishing neon, NASA says
19 November 2023
Mars will vanish during the solar conjunction and NASA has been forced to pause all communications with its robotic explorers there.
A cosmic hide and seek: Mars disappears from sight as Sun "swallows" it
18 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 WB: Designated as 2023 WB, NASA has tracked this asteroid and it is expected to pass Earth today, November 18. This space rock is just 55 feet wide and as big as the size of a house. It will come as close as 667000 kilometers to Earth. It is traveling at a speed of 45349 kilometers per hour.
5 huge asteroids to pass by Earth; check what NASA says
18 November 2023
NASA's DSOC experiment achieves a groundbreaking laser communication milestone, paving the way for future Mars missions and deep space exploration.
Breakthrough! NASA's laser: Deep space communication hits unprecedented distance
18 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon