Icon
Home Photos Best tech Christmas gifts: Infinix Zero 30 to iQOO Z7 Pro, check top phones under 25000

Best tech Christmas gifts: Infinix Zero 30 to iQOO Z7 Pro, check top phones under 25000

Looking for Christmas gifts? Check top phones under 25000 including Infinix Zero 30, iQOO Z7 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 14:51 IST
Icon
Infinix Zero 30
Infinix Zero 30:  The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved 10-bit AMOLED display. The phone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for lasting battery life. For photography, it comes with a 108MP primary OIS camera and a 50MP front camera. (Infinix)
1/5 Infinix Zero 30:  The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved 10-bit AMOLED display. The phone is powered by a Dimensity 8020 Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for lasting battery life. For photography, it comes with a 108MP primary OIS camera and a 50MP front camera. (Infinix)
B0CJJXNHM5-1
Icon
Realme 11 Pro
Realme 11 Pro: The smartphone comes with a 6.70-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 coupled with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.  (Realme)
2/5 Realme 11 Pro: The smartphone comes with a 6.70-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 coupled with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 100MP primary camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 16MP selfie sensor. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.  (Realme)
B0C78FBQLF-2
Icon
Realme Narzo 60 Pro
Realme Narzo 60 Pro:  It sports a 6.7-inch curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by 5000mAh which supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging. For photography, it features a 100MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera.  (Realme)
3/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro:  It sports a 6.7-inch curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is backed by 5000mAh which supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging. For photography, it features a 100MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera.  (Realme)
Icon
iQOO Z7 Pro
iQOO Z7 Pro: It boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera coupled with a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology. (Amazon)
4/5 iQOO Z7 Pro: It boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 64MP AURA Light OIS rear camera coupled with a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge technology. (Amazon)
B07WGPKC7H-3
Icon
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2: The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W SUPERVOOC charging. In terms of camera specs, it features a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera. (OnePlus)
5/5 OnePlus Nord CE 2: The smartphone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W SUPERVOOC charging. In terms of camera specs, it features a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera. (OnePlus)
B09R42QNSS-4
First Published Date: 20 Dec, 14:27 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new
Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon