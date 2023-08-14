Home Photos Earth, Mercury, Saturn to Mars, how far are these planets from the Sun? Find out

Mercury: As per NASA  Jet Propulsion Labrotray, Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun which has 4879 KM of diameter and is 57,900,000 KM away from the Sun.
Venus: The planet has a diameter of 12,104 KM and its distance from the Sun is 108,200,000 KM.
Venus: The planet has a diameter of 12,104 KM and its distance from the Sun is 108,200,000 KM.
Earth
Earth: Earth has a diameter of 12,756 KM and is 149,600,000 KM away from the Sun. (Pixabay)
Earth
Mars
Mars: Mars has a diameter of 6,792 KM and it is 227,900,000 KM away from the Sun. (NASA)
Mars
Jupiter
Jupiter: This Planet has a huge diameter of 142,984 KM and from the Sun it is 778,600,000 KM away. (NASA)
Jupiter
NASA
Saturn: Saturn has a diameter of 120,536 KM with a 1,433,500,000 KM distance from the Sun. (NASA/ESA/CSA/JWST/STScI)
NASA
Uranus
Uranus: Uranus has a diameter of 51,118 KM with a 2,872,500,000 KM distance from the Sun. (NASA)
Uranus
Neptune
Neptune: Neptune is the farthest planet from the Sun as it is 4,495,100,000 KM away and its diameter is 49,528 KM.  (NASA)
Neptune
