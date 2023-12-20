Icon
Home Photos Fast-growing sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares directed at Earth, reveals NASA

Fast-growing sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares directed at Earth, reveals NASA

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has revealed that strong M-class solar flares could be hurled toward Earth by a sunspot. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 20 2023, 12:08 IST
Icon
Solar storm
The Earth is now witnessing non-stop solar activity as the Sun is entering its final ascent to the peak of its solar cycle. On the weekend, we witnessed a powerful solar storm event, with intensity reaching G2-class. Now, another threat is looming in the form of a sunspot. According to the NASA Solar Dynamis Observatory (SDO), the sunspot region AR3529 has been growing rapidly. As a result, the unstable beta-gamma radiation in the region has reached a critical point. It is expected that the sunspot can explode soon, erupting M-class solar flares. (Pixabay)
1/5 The Earth is now witnessing non-stop solar activity as the Sun is entering its final ascent to the peak of its solar cycle. On the weekend, we witnessed a powerful solar storm event, with intensity reaching G2-class. Now, another threat is looming in the form of a sunspot. According to the NASA Solar Dynamis Observatory (SDO), the sunspot region AR3529 has been growing rapidly. As a result, the unstable beta-gamma radiation in the region has reached a critical point. It is expected that the sunspot can explode soon, erupting M-class solar flares. (Pixabay)
Icon
Solar flare
According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Now turning to face Earth, sunspot AR3529 is growing rapidly (movie), and it has a 'beta-gamma' magnetic field that poses a threat for strong M-class solar flares. Geoeffective explosions are likely this week”. The problem can worsen if these flares also release coronal mass ejections (CME) directed toward the Earth that can further trigger solar storms. (Pixabay)
2/5 According to a report by SpaceWeather.com, “Now turning to face Earth, sunspot AR3529 is growing rapidly (movie), and it has a 'beta-gamma' magnetic field that poses a threat for strong M-class solar flares. Geoeffective explosions are likely this week”. The problem can worsen if these flares also release coronal mass ejections (CME) directed toward the Earth that can further trigger solar storms. (Pixabay)
Icon
Solar Flare
For the unaware, solar flares are classified according to their strength on the logarithmic scale, similar to how earthquakes are measured. The smallest ones are A-class which occur at near background levels, followed by B, C, and M, while X-rated flares are the strongest. Similar to the Richter scale for earthquakes, each letter represents a 10-fold increase in energy output. Within each letter class, there is a finer scale from 1 to 9. (NASA SDO)
3/5 For the unaware, solar flares are classified according to their strength on the logarithmic scale, similar to how earthquakes are measured. The smallest ones are A-class which occur at near background levels, followed by B, C, and M, while X-rated flares are the strongest. Similar to the Richter scale for earthquakes, each letter represents a 10-fold increase in energy output. Within each letter class, there is a finer scale from 1 to 9. (NASA SDO)
Icon
Sun
While the presence of a sunspot does not automatically guarantee solar activity, it is likely that such regions contain opposing magnetic fields, as they often trigger solar flares. Once a solar flare erupts in Earth's direction, the massive ultraviolet radiation can often cause radio blackouts on Earth, limiting short-range wireless communications. (Pixabay)
4/5 While the presence of a sunspot does not automatically guarantee solar activity, it is likely that such regions contain opposing magnetic fields, as they often trigger solar flares. Once a solar flare erupts in Earth's direction, the massive ultraviolet radiation can often cause radio blackouts on Earth, limiting short-range wireless communications. (Pixabay)
Icon
Solar flare
The main challenge comes from any CME clouds that are geoeffective as they can trigger powerful solar storms. In worst-case scenarios, such solar storms can not only damage satellites and disrupt wireless communications such as internet services, mobile networks, and GPS, but they can also cause power grid failures and even disrupt electronics such as heart pacemakers on Earth. (Unsplash)
5/5 The main challenge comes from any CME clouds that are geoeffective as they can trigger powerful solar storms. In worst-case scenarios, such solar storms can not only damage satellites and disrupt wireless communications such as internet services, mobile networks, and GPS, but they can also cause power grid failures and even disrupt electronics such as heart pacemakers on Earth. (Unsplash)
First Published Date: 20 Dec, 12:08 IST

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TW6 belongs to the Apollo group of astAsteroid 2008 EV5 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, as per NASA and this Empire State Building-sized asteroid will get very close to Earth.
Empire State Building-sized asteroid to pass Earth very closely today, says NASA; check details
20 December 2023
g91f25244
James Space Webb Telescope snaps Uranus in awesome avatar - rings, moons, storms and more
19 December 2023
The GUSTO telescope will function as a cosmic radio to provide data for the NASA mission about high-frequency signals emitted by atoms and molecules.
GUSTO telescope to launch on a balloon! This NASA mission will map space between stars in Milky Way Galaxy
19 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XS belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, as per NASA.
Asteroid 2023 XS, moving at whopping 32653 kmph, set to pass Earth; NASA reveals details
19 December 2023
NASA SDO captured the X-class solar flare that hit Earth with its suite of advanced instruments.
Terrifying X-class solar flare hits Earth, sparks radio blackout across US, says NASA
18 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XL11 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Apollo group asteroid to come as close as 2.3 mn km to Earth, says NASA; Check size, speed
18 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works
Fake_AI_image_2
How to identify deepfakes and other fake AI images? These tips will help you know the truth
navigate X communities
How to navigate X communities: Guidelines for admins, moderators, and members

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel's Wolverine
Hackers leak 1.6 terabytes of Insomniac's internal data; Spider-Man 3, Wolverine games’ info OUT
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Most anticipated video games of 2024: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Tekken 8, Suicide Squad, and more, but no GTA 6
Activision Blizzard
Activision to pay about $50 mn to settle lawsuit that spurred takeover by Microsoft: report
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, California in pact to end workplace harassment suit
China
China's video games market recovers in 2023, domestic sales surpass $42.6 billion
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon