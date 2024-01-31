Geomagnetic storm danger posed by fresh M-class solar flare! CME likely to graze Earth, says NASA
A strong M-class solar flare was hurled out by the Sun and could spark a geomagnetic storm, with a CME also likely to graze Earth today, January 31. Check out the details of this geomagnetic storm danger.
First Published Date: 31 Jan, 10:53 IST
More From This Section
NASA says Asteroid 2024 BY will pass Earth at 2.5mn km today; Check size, speed and other details
31 January 2024
James Webb Space Telescope captures breathtaking images of 19 distant galaxies!
30 January 2024
Asteroid to pass Earth at a breakneck 20763 kmph today, says NASA; Know how close it will get
30 January 2024
130-foot asteroid to pass Earth tomorrow, says NASA; Check how close it will come
29 January 2024
NASA’s Perseverance rover discovery: Mars unveils clues to possible past life
28 January 2024
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close quarters in the coming days
26 January 2024
71706678325734
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS