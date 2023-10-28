Geomagnetic storm to hit the Earth soon; Check what NASA said
According to a recent forecast by NASA SDO, a geomagnetic storm is expected to hit Earth on October 30.
First Published Date: 28 Oct, 15:45 IST
Tags: geomagnetic storms nasa
More From This Section
Solar storm strike possible soon, as solar wind stream rushes towards Earth; NASA reveals its origin
28 October 2023
Dragonfly set to break new ground for NASA on Saturn moon Titan
27 October 2023
656-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, to pass Earth, NASA says
27 October 2023
Chelyabinsk asteroid-sized space rock to pass Earth at very close quarters today
27 October 2023
NASA demonstrates Laser Communications on ISS with ILLUMA-T Payload
27 October 2023
NASA perfects Lidar tech for space exploration
27 October 2023
James Webb Space Telescope unveils cosmic secrets, discovers tellurium in rare neutron star merger
26 October 2023
Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: NASA set to solve many secrets of the Universe
26 October 2023
71698487675016
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS