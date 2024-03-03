 NASA's Hubble Space Telescope snaps 5 breathtaking cosmic wonders | Photos
Explore the cosmos through NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, revealing breathtaking images of galaxies, nebulae, and star clusters. Each photo unveils the beauty of space's wonders.

Mar 03 2024
Hubble Space Telescope
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, a formidable astronomical observatory, presents a captivating series of images showcasing the vastness of space. It skillfully captures galaxies and comets, inviting you to embark on a mesmerizing adventure through the cosmos. (AP)
1/6 NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, a formidable astronomical observatory, presents a captivating series of images showcasing the vastness of space. It skillfully captures galaxies and comets, inviting you to embark on a mesmerizing adventure through the cosmos. (AP)
The Tarantula Nebula
The Tarantula Nebula: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the Tarantula Nebula, a star-forming region located 161,000 light-years from Earth. The photo reveals newly formed stars emerging amidst clouds of gas and dust. (NASA, The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
2/6 The Tarantula Nebula: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the Tarantula Nebula, a star-forming region located 161,000 light-years from Earth. The photo reveals newly formed stars emerging amidst clouds of gas and dust. (NASA, The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA))
spiral galaxy
Witness the splendour of the spiral galaxy NGC 1566, also known as the 'Spanish Dancer Galaxy,' in this image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The vivid shape and spiral pattern add to the awe-inspiring view. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Calzetti and the LEGUS team, R. Chandar)
3/6 Witness the splendour of the spiral galaxy NGC 1566, also known as the 'Spanish Dancer Galaxy,' in this image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The vivid shape and spiral pattern add to the awe-inspiring view. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Calzetti and the LEGUS team, R. Chandar)
Westerlund 2
Westerlund 2: Behold the grandeur of Westerlund 2, a giant cluster of 3,000 stars, in this stunning image shared by NASA. Home to the Milky Way Galaxy's hottest, brightest, and most massive stars, Westerlund 2 is a celestial spectacle. (NASA, ESA, J. Trauger)
4/6 Westerlund 2: Behold the grandeur of Westerlund 2, a giant cluster of 3,000 stars, in this stunning image shared by NASA. Home to the Milky Way Galaxy's hottest, brightest, and most massive stars, Westerlund 2 is a celestial spectacle. (NASA, ESA, J. Trauger)
The Star Cluster
The Star Cluster: Explore a cluster of stars in this image where most are small and uniform in size, appearing notably bluish. The stars cluster more densely toward the centre of the image, with some larger stars in the foreground. Against a dark background at the corners, the cosmic beauty unfolds. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Sarajedini, F. Niederhofer)
5/6 The Star Cluster: Explore a cluster of stars in this image where most are small and uniform in size, appearing notably bluish. The stars cluster more densely toward the centre of the image, with some larger stars in the foreground. Against a dark background at the corners, the cosmic beauty unfolds. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, A. Sarajedini, F. Niederhofer)
cosmic cloud
In the last image, gaze upon a mesmerising cosmic cloud filled with thousands of stars, located around 4,350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. Let the star-studded scene transport you to the wonders of the universe. (NASA, The Hubble Heritage Team)
6/6 In the last image, gaze upon a mesmerising cosmic cloud filled with thousands of stars, located around 4,350 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. Let the star-studded scene transport you to the wonders of the universe. (NASA, The Hubble Heritage Team)
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets