NASA's lunar mission tracking device: Know all about Laser Retroreflective Arrays

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 15 2024, 17:34 IST
NASA uses a smart but simple tracking device to keep track of lunar missions. The device is named Laser Retroreflective Array (LRA) which identifies the locations of lunar landers. NASA said, “ LRAs are inexpensive, small, and lightweight, allowing future lunar orbiters or landers to locate them on the Moon.” (NASA/ YouTube )
According to the NASA report, The LRA is made up of a small aluminium hemisphere and has a 5 cm diameter. It weighs only 20 grams with 1.27 cm corner cube retroreflectors which are made up of fused silica glass. (NASA/ YouTube )
LRAs are crafted to reflect laser light from various angles over a wide range. Daniel Cremons of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, deputy principal investigator for the LRA project said, “Unlike a mirror where it has to be pointed exactly back at you, you can come in at a wide variety of angles and the light will head directly back to the source.” (NASA/ YouTube )
Scientists can easily identify the distance between spacecraft by sending a laser beam from one retroreflector to another and then measuring the time it takes for the light to travel back to its starting point. These LRA’s work closely with orbiting satellites for navigation purposes just like a GPS.  (NASA/ YouTube )
The LRA’s are also used for docking proposes like the cargo spacecraft. The device helps spacecraft find a landing pad, even without the need for any external light. Therefore, the device can also be used to land on “permanently shadowed regions near the lunar South Pole” which is a highly targeted area due to speculated resource availability.
The LRA’s are also used for docking proposes like the cargo spacecraft. The device helps spacecraft find a landing pad, even without the need for any external light. Therefore, the device can also be used to land on “permanently shadowed regions near the lunar South Pole” which is a highly targeted area due to speculated resource availability. (NASA/ YouTube )
