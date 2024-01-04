Icon
This iPhone photo editing app is something that you simply must have - check Photon app

Looking for a powerful iPhone photo editing app? Check the Photon app and how it enhances the images.

By: HT TECH
Jan 04 2024
An iPhone without a powerful photo editing app is definitely a problem that should be quickly rectified! So, meet the Photon app. It is a manual shooting app which enables users to adjust the iPhone camera setting before clicking a high quality picture. The app comes with various tools and photography techniques through which iPhone users can explore their camera skills. (Photon app)
Through the Photon app, iPhone users can directly set their camera to adjust focus, exposure, shutter setting, ISO, and more. With manual settings, the app also enables users to make Raw shooting which gives users the advantage of having full control over how photos are saved such as JPEG, HEIC, True RAW, ProRAW, etc. (Photon app)
The Photon app features advanced shooting tools such as clipping indicators, focus peaking, focus loupe, histogram, flash, and much more to explore different sides of photography. It provides a season preview through which users can review shots, and keep the best pictures to share. (Photon app)
To use this iPhone photo editing app’s capabilities to the full, users will have to go to the app’s settings and turn the toggle on to get started.  Next, tap 'Capture' and activate the 'Use External Storage' option. Once your external drive is connected, you can commence capturing photos. (Photon app)
The Photon app is a subscription-based app, however, you can download it from the App Store for free, To utilize all its features and benefits, users will have to opt for the monthly subscription plan. The monthly version of the app is priced at $3.99 per month and $19.99 per year. (Photon app)
First Published Date: 04 Jan, 15:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon