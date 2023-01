Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

Apple HomePod Mini has a SECRET temperature sensor! Here is how to activate it now

Cyber crime skyrocketed in 2022! In 2023, here is how to save your gadgets

SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way

iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief