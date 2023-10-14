Poco X7 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO X7 Pro POCO X7 Pro is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,990 in India with 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 24 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Poco X7 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 24 MP

Battery 6000 mAh

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

Rear Camera 108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 6000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) General Brand POCO

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 7, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Fabrication 5 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus

RAM 12 GB

Graphics Adreno 660 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 256 GB

