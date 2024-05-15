 Poco F6 5G to be the first smartphone in India to come with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s gen 3 chipset- All details | Mobile News

Poco F6 5G to be the first smartphone in India to come with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s gen 3 chipset- All details

Qualcomm's latest 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset arrives in India, promising enhanced AI capabilities and gaming experiences. The upcoming Poco F6 5G will lead the charge as the first smartphone to feature this groundbreaking technology.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2024, 12:07 IST
Qualcomm's Snapdragon
The imminent launch of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in India heralds a new era of mobile innovation, spearheaded by the upcoming Poco F6 5G smartphone. (unsplash)

In a recent development, Qualcomm has confirmed the imminent launch of its latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in India, set to debut with the upcoming Poco F6 5G smartphone. This chipset, renowned for its on-device artificial intelligence capabilities, is expected to redefine mobile performance with its 4nm octa-core architecture.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset Arrives in India:

Qualcomm's highly anticipated Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset is poised to make its debut in India, marking a significant advancement in mobile technology. With its robust on-device AI capabilities, the chipset promises enhanced performance and efficiency for smartphone users.

Features of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC:

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC boasts a 4nm octa-core architecture, comprising a prime core clocked at up to 3.0GHz, four performance cores reaching a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz, and three efficiency cores operating at 2.0GHz. This formidable configuration is complemented by an Adreno GPU, capable of delivering immersive HDR gaming experiences and real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

Furthermore, the chipset supports up to 24GB of LPDDR5x memory at speeds of up to 4200MHz, alongside UFS 4.0 storage for seamless multitasking and swift data access. Notably, it accommodates over 30 on-device generative AI models, including Gemini Nano, Llama 2, and Baichuan-7B, facilitating intelligent features and functionalities.

Poco F6 5G expected specs

Poco F6 5G emerges as the trailblazer in India, set to be the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Scheduled for launch on May 23, the device is anticipated to offer consumers unparalleled performance and connectivity. While details remain sparse, speculations suggest that the Poco F6 5G might be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3, equipped with a host of premium features including a 6.7-inch OLED display, a dual rear camera setup, and a robust 5000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The impending arrival of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset in India marks a significant milestone in the realm of mobile technology. As Poco prepares to unveil the highly anticipated Poco F6 5G, consumers can anticipate a new era of unparalleled performance and innovation in the smartphone landscape.

First Published Date: 15 May, 12:07 IST
Poco F6 5G to be the first smartphone in India to come with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s gen 3 chipset- All details
