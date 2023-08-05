 Realme Gt Neo 2 5g Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme GT Neo 2 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 31,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT Neo 2 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT Neo 2 5G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Key Specs
₹31,999
128 GB
6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
8 GB
amazon SALE
₹ 31,900 M.R.P. ₹45,999
Realme GT Neo 2 5G Price in India

Realme GT Neo 2 5G price in India starts at Rs.31,999. The lowest price of Realme GT Neo 2 5G is Rs.26,480 on amazon.in.

Realme Gt Neo 2 5g Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 36 minutes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • F2.5
  • Fixed Focus
  • F1.8
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exmor RS
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
Design
  • Neo Green, Neo Blue, Neo Black
  • 162.9 mm
  • 200 grams
  • 75.8 mm
  • 8.6 mm
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 85.69 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 20:9
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 1300 nits
  • 92.60 %
  • 398 ppi
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
General
  • Android v11
  • realme
  • October 17, 2021 (Official)
  • GT Neo 2 5G
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme UI
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • USB Type-C
  • No
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 1.187 W/kg, Body: 0.700 W/kg
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.2
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • 64 bit
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • Adreno 650
  • 18.0 s
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Up to 106 GB
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
    Realme Gt Neo 2 5g