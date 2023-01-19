 Rage Marvel Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Rage Marvel

    Rage Marvel is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,749 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 1350 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Rage Marvel from HT Tech. Buy Rage Marvel now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Rage Marvel Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 130 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 130 Hours(2G)
    • 1350 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 128.4 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    • 65.2 mm
    • 124 grams
    • Blue, Gold, White
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 54.35 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • February 23, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Rage
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Marvel
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Mali-400
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • WhatsApp
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Rage Marvel FAQs

    What is the price of the Rage Marvel in India?

    Rage Marvel price in India at 4,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Rage Marvel?

    How many colors are available in Rage Marvel?

    How long does the Rage Marvel last?

    What is the Rage Marvel Battery Capacity?

    Is Rage Marvel Waterproof?

    Rage Marvel