 Rage Magic 35b Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Rage Phones Rage Magic 35B

    Rage Magic 35B

    Rage Magic 35B is a Android v2.3.6 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 3,049 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, 1.2 GHz Processor, Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Rage Magic 35B from HT Tech. Buy Rage Magic 35B now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20520/heroimage/rage-magic-35b-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,049
    512 MB
    (0 cm)
    1.2 GHz
    1.3 MP
    Android v2.3.6 (Gingerbread)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹3,049
    512 MB
    (0 cm)
    1.3 MP
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 2,599
    Buy Now

    Rage Magic 35B Price in India

    Rage Magic 35B price in India starts at Rs.3,049. The lowest price of Rage Magic 35B is Rs.2,599 on amazon.in.

    Rage Magic 35B price in India starts at Rs.3,049. The lowest price of Rage Magic 35B is Rs.2,599 on amazon.in.

    Rage Magic 35b Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • (0 cm)
    • 1.3 MP
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Magic 35B
    • Android v2.3.6 (Gingerbread)
    • Rage
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • February 3, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 1.2 GHz
    • 256 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 512 MB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Rage Magic 35b FAQs

    Is Rage Magic 35B Waterproof?

    Rage Magic 35B comes with waterproof.

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Rage Magic 35b