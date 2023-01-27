 Reach Allure Admire Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Reach Allure Admire

    Reach Allure Admire is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 3,799 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reach Allure Admire from HT Tech. Buy Reach Allure Admire now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,799
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Reach Allure Admire Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black, Gold
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 218 ppi
    General
    • December 5, 2017 (Official)
    • Reach
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Allure Admire
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 32 bit
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Reach Allure Admire