 Reach Allure Ultra Curve Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Reach Phones Reach Allure Ultra Curve

    Reach Allure Ultra Curve

    Reach Allure Ultra Curve is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,599 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reach Allure Ultra Curve from HT Tech. Buy Reach Allure Ultra Curve now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30809/heroimage/reach-allure-ultra-curve-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30809/images/Design/reach-allure-ultra-curve-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30809/images/Design/reach-allure-ultra-curve-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30809/images/Design/reach-allure-ultra-curve-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Reach Allure Ultra Curve Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • Black, Gold
    Display
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • Allure Ultra Curve
    • June 12, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • Reach
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Reach Allure Ultra Curve FAQs

    What is the price of the Reach Allure Ultra Curve in India?

    Reach Allure Ultra Curve price in India at 3,494 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Reach Allure Ultra Curve?

    How many colors are available in Reach Allure Ultra Curve?

    What is the Reach Allure Ultra Curve Battery Capacity?

    Is Reach Allure Ultra Curve Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Reach Allure Ultra Curve