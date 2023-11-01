Realme C32 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme C32 Realme C32 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹9,499 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.52 inches (16.56 cm) Processor Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 5 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme C32 Price in India The starting price for the Realme C32 in India is Rs. 9,499. This is the Realme C32 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme C32 in India is Rs. 9,499. This is the Realme C32 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Realme C32 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Realme C32 Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 5 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

User Replaceable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 5 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Main Camera Physical Aperture F1.8 Display Screen Size 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

Pixel Density 269 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels General Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Operating System Android v12

Model C32

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available

Brand realme

Launch Date September 24, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Processor Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Processor Fabrication 12 nm

RAM 4 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Unisoc T610

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

