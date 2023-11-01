 Realme C32 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme C32

Realme C32 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,499 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme C32 Price in India

The starting price for the Realme C32 in India is Rs. 9,499.  This is the Realme C32 base model with 4 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme C32 in India is Rs. 9,499.  This is the Realme C32 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Realme C32

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Realme C32 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F1.8
Display
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • 269 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • Android v12
  • C32
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • realme
  • September 24, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
Performance
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Unisoc T610
  • Mali-G52 MC2
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 64 GB
Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great DesignIcon
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Realme C32 News

Icon
Check out the new variant of variant of Narzo N53.
Realme announces new variant of Narzo N53! Check price, specs, more
24 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
11 Oct 2023
Realme Narzo 60x 5G
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more
07 Sep 2023
Realme C51
Realme C51: Price, specifications and features
05 Sep 2023
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
05 Sep 2023
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G
Realme 11 Pro+ review: Premium design and powerful performance but 200MP camera?
04 Sep 2023
    Realme C32