Realme Narzo 20a 64gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Narzo 20a 64gb Summary

Realme Narzo 20A 64GB was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with victory design, mini-drop display, triple rear camera configuration, mega battery and supports reverse charging technology. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 20A. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 195g. It comes in two colour variants: Glory Silver and Victory Blue.



Price



The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 9,499 for its 4+64GB configuration variant.



Storage



The Realme Narzo 20A comes with an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme Narzo 20A is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the smartphone's display.



Processor



The Realme Narzo 20A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.



Camera



The Realme Narzo 20A has a triple-camera arrangement on the back, having a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome lens and a 2-megapixel retro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. It includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.0. In addition to photo and video modes, the camera app features AI beauty, Time-lapse, HDR, Filter, and Panoramic modes.



Battery



The Realme Narzo 20A comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 10W standard charger.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Vivo Y12, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo A15 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, Glonass, and 3.5 mm audio connector are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Realme Narzo 20A. A fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and light sensor are amongst the smartphone's sensors.



