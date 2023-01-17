 Realme Narzo 20a 64gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 20A 64GB

    Realme Narzo 20A 64GB

    Realme Narzo 20A 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 20A 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 20A 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme Narzo 20a 64gb Summary

    Realme Narzo 20A 64GB was launched in 2020. It's a budget smartphone with victory design, mini-drop display, triple rear camera configuration, mega battery and supports reverse charging technology. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 20A. The smartphone is 8.9mm thick and weighs around 195g. It comes in two colour variants: Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

    Price

    The Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 9,499 for its 4+64GB configuration variant.

    Storage

    The Realme Narzo 20A comes with an internal storage of 64GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme Narzo 20A is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the smartphone's display.

    Processor

    The Realme Narzo 20A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which features four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.8GHz. To improve gaming performance, the inbuilt GPU has been upgraded to the Adreno 610.

    Camera

    The Realme Narzo 20A has a triple-camera arrangement on the back, having a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome lens and a 2-megapixel retro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. It includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front, with an aperture size of f/2.0. In addition to photo and video modes, the camera app features AI beauty, Time-lapse, HDR, Filter, and Panoramic modes.

    Battery

    The Realme Narzo 20A comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 10W standard charger.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Vivo Y12, Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo A15 are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    4G (Indian bands supported), 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, Glonass, and 3.5 mm audio connector are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Realme Narzo 20A. A fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and light sensor are amongst the smartphone's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-narzo-20a/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-narzo-20a-price-in-india-97189%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme Narzo 20A 64GB Price in India

    Realme Narzo 20A 64GB price in India starts at Rs.9,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 20A 64GB is Rs.8,799 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 20a 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 960 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 02h 43m 01s
    • Up to 960 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • CMOS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 75.4 mm
    • 195 grams
    • 164.4 mm
    • Victory Blue, Glory Silver
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 60 Hz
    • 400 nits
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 89.8 %
    • 82.29 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    General
    • September 21, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • realme
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • Narzo 20A 64GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.18 W/kg, Body: 0.631 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    • 11 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 610
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 28.0 s
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme Narzo 20a 64gb