Realme Xt 3 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme XT 3 Realme XT 3 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 4700 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4700 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme XT 3 Price in India The starting price for the Realme XT 3 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Realme XT 3 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme XT 3 in India is Rs. 17,990. This is the Realme XT 3 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Realme XT 3 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Realme Xt 3 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4700 mAh

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 4700 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type Super AMOLED

Pixel Density 399 ppi General Brand realme

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 10, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes Performance Architecture 64 bit

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 11 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Graphics Adreno 610

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?