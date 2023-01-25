Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A03 Core from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A03 Core now with free delivery.