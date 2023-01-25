 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A03 Core from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A03 Core now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36744/heroimage/148028-v3-samsung-galaxy-a03-core-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36744/images/Design/148028-v3-samsung-galaxy-a03-core-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36744/images/Design/148028-v3-samsung-galaxy-a03-core-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36744/images/Design/148028-v3-samsung-galaxy-a03-core-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    8 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    amazon
    ₹ 8,080 M.R.P. ₹10,499
    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • F2.2
    • F2.0
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 164.2 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 211 grams
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • 81.85 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • PLS TFT LCD
    • 270 ppi
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    General
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A03 Core
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android Go
    • December 9, 2021 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • 28 nm
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 64 bit
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 23.5 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy A03 Core