Samsung Galaxy M06 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M06 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G88

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Pixel Density 405 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type PLS LCD

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Aspect Ratio 20:9 General Launch Date November 22, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

RAM 4 GB

Chipset MediaTek Helio G88

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

