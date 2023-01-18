 Samsung Galaxy M20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Samsung Galaxy M20

    Samsung Galaxy M20 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 10,990 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M20 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M20 now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy M20 price in India starts at Rs.10,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M20 is Rs.9,828 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M20 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 29 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.9
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • ISO-CELL
    • No
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 156.4 mm
    • 74.5 mm
    • 186 grams
    • 8.8 mm
    • Ocean Blue, Charcoal Black
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • TFT
    • 83.44 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 409 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 5, 2019 (Official)
    • Galaxy M20
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Head: 0.273 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
    • LPDDR4X
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    • 14 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 21.8 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    Samsung Galaxy M20