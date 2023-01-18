 Samsung Galaxy On Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy On Max

    Samsung Galaxy On Max

    Samsung Galaxy On Max is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 15,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.69 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy On Max from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy On Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,900
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.69 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    13 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹15,900
    32 GB
    5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    13 MP
    3300 mAh
    Samsung Galaxy On Max Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy On Max price in India starts at Rs.15,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy On Max is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy On Max Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 3300 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • 3300 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.9
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 13 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • F1.7
    • CMOS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 179 grams
    • 78.8 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 156.7 mm
    Display
    • 16:9
    • 72.37 %
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 386 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • July 10, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Galaxy On Max
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.710 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6757T
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.39 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.69 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Samsung Pay Mini
    Storage
    • Up to 23.9 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy On Max FAQs

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy On Max